Health minister 'disappointed' over booster jab rollout

The Health Minister has not ruled-out the reopening of mass vaccination centres for booster jabs, as pressure grows to speed up the programme.

Northern Ireland's Covid-19 booster programme is behind the rest of the UK.Robin Swann told the Assembly today that he was "slightly disappointed" by the rollout to date. When asked about the reopening of mass vaccination centres the minister said "everything was on the table."

Some GP practices have begun to call eligible patients for their booster and community pharmacies are also now offering it to the over 50s, six months after their second vaccination.

The health minister also warned that the current pressure on Emergency Departments was "unprecedented".

At the weekend one patient was waiting more than three days in Antrim Area Hospital ED before a specialist bed became available.

Another patient had to wait more than 12 hours in an ambulance outside the Ulster Hospital ED.

Today the Southern Trust said Craigavon Hospital remained "exceptionally full" and that the hospital is also seeing a "significant rise" in covid numbers.

The minister said the pressures are "something we have seen coming" and warned that the crisis cannot be relieved by "hand to mouth funding".