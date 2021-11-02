New Covid-19 vaccination certification app launches in Northern Ireland

The Department of Health has launched a new app to allow people in Northern Ireland to show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination.

Cert Check NI will assist hospitality venues that wish to carry out voluntary checks of vaccination status before allowing admission.

Use of the app could become more wide spread if the Executive implement contingency measures of Covid status certification in higher risk settings.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood feels the new app is a step in the right direction.

“It can’t be ignored that while revellers were out celebrating our hospital emergency departments were overflowing with people waiting for care.

“This app is a welcome step and it shows just how easy it would be to introduce mandatory vaccination certification across all our hospitality and entertainment businesses. While I’m sure many businesses will opt to avail of this app, they should not have had to make this decision, it should have been made by our ministers at Stormont to avoid confusion from one venue to the next and to ensure vital protection for our health service.

“The SDLP will continue to push for vaccine certification."

The DOH has also updated its existing COVIDCert NI app for people travelling abroad.