Police arrest 29-year-old after stabbing on Belmont Road

Police investigating a stabbing on the Belmont Road have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The incident occurred on Sunday 31st October in east Belfast.

Police say that a man was approached by an unknown male shortly before 5.30pm and stabbed once in his back.

The man was taken to hospital following the incident where he remains receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

A 45-year-old woman arrested on Sunday on suspicion of withholding information has been released on bail pending further enquiries.