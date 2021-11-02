Political criticism undermining confidence in PSNI, Naomi Long warns

Constant criticism of the PSNI from elected representatives is undermining confidence in policing, the Justice Minister has said. Naomi Long said people in some communities are afraid to engage with police because of the political narrative.See more: SDLP calls on PSNI to recruit more Catholics She was answering questions in the Assembly in the week the PSNI marks 20 years since it replaced the RUC. TUV MLA Jim Allister asked the minister what steps she has taken to promote confidence in the PSNI within unionist and loyalist communities. Loyalists have been angered by the PSNI's handling of a number of incidents, including last year's funeral of former IRA leader Bobby Storey, and claim republicans receive preferential treatment by the police. Mrs Long told MLAs that confidence in the police should be based "on how they perform for the whole of our community". She added: "The recent narrative around the lack of confidence in policing seems to me to be based on perception rather than fact, and to be far from universal." Mr Allister responded: "If the minister thinks that there isn't a lack of confidence in the unionist and loyalist community and that it is a matter of perception, not reality, then I am very disappointed by her complacency on this issue." He referred to the fact that the Alliance Party, which Mrs Long leads, voted against his private member's bill seeking to remove convicted criminals from the PSNI oversight body, the Policing Board. He said: "How can she justify saying to the community it is right to have convicted terrorists sitting controlling the police through the Policing Board?" The minister replied: "I am rather amazed that the member in question would pursue this particular line of inquiry given his recent run-in, or I should say run-over, of a police officer doing his duty." Last week Mr Allister apologised for accidentally driving over a police officer's foot during a visit to the Balmoral Show. Mrs Long continued: "I am surprised he continues to come to this house to denigrate the good work of police officers, because far more than any vote I may have in this place, disrespect from elected members towards police officers who are doing their duty and the constant narrative around two-tier policing and criticism of the police is what undermines confidence in communities." Mrs Long said she had been to loyalist areas and believed relationships with police were "good though strained". She said: "People are afraid because of the political narrative to be seen to engage with policing in their community. "It is incumbent on people like the questioner to take some responsibility if people are feeling a lack of confidence in policing and to focus on supporting the police rather than undermining them at every turn. "I think what would build confidence right across this community is if we did what was envisaged in the Patten report and took politics out of policing."See more: 'Another decade to create police force representative of Northern Ireland'