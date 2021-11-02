Swann predicts significant uptake of booster vaccine in coming days and weeks

The Health Minister says he expects a significant push in the roll out of the vaccine booster programme in the coming days.

It comes after figures showed that the rollout is lower in Northern Ireland than anywhere else in the UK.

“I was assured that 210,000 doses have already been ordered by GP practices, for use as booster doses within a three week window. Many more will follow, as GPs continue to invite eligible patients in for their boosters,” said Robin Swann.

Those aged 50 and over can book an appointment with a community pharmacy, while a number will also provide walk in appointments.