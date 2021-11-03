125 cases of 'Delta plus' Covid-19 variant in NI

The Public Health Agency says 125 cases of the 'Delta plus' Covid-19 variant have been detected in Northern Ireland.

The new strain is a mutation of the existing Delta variant.

“While evidence is still emerging, so far it does not appear this variant causes more severe disease or renders the vaccines currently deployed any less effective," said Dr Brid Farrell, deputy director of public health at the PHA.

Meanwhile the Health Department on Wednesday said a further nine deaths and 995 positive cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Delta plus has been found in at least 42 countries, according to the WHO, including other parts of the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Dr Brid Farrell said it was "inevitable" that cases would be identified in NI at "some point, particularly as society has opened up in recent months and most restrictions have been lifted".

She added: “This development underpins the need for continued vigilance and adherence to the public health guidance for Covid-19.

"Currently there are no additional measures that the public need to take on the back of this, but it is essential that people continue to work within the regulations and advice.

"We ask that the public remain vigilant, continue to exercise caution.

"Wear a mask and maintain appropriate distance wen required, when meeting people indoors, open windows and doors to ventilate the room."

She stressed the importance of vaccine uptake in protecting people from coronavirus.

"The coming weeks will be very busy, with a significant escalation of the booster programme, along with the school-based programme and the ongoing provision of first and second doses," continued Dr Brid Farrell.

"We would appeal to everyone to get vaccinated if you are eligible. The significant benefits of vaccination are clear. It protects you and those close to you.

“The emergence of new strains is fully anticipated and the Public Health Agency is prepared for dealing with this.

"If the agency assesses as things progress that it is necessary to take further actions, this will be fully communicated.

“Remember the best way to stop variants developing or spreading is to keep pushing down infection rates and transmission of the virus in our community.

"By sticking to public health advice, working within the regulations, getting vaccinated when eligible, and avoiding becoming complacent, we can all play a role in tackling Covid-19."