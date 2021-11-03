Byrne urges community leaders to advocate for PSNI

The chief constable says he has written to political, community and faith leaders asking them to publicly advocate for the PSNI.

Simon Byrne has also offered a commitment to step up engagement with communities which have lost trust in the police.

“I think when you take stock, policing is often unique here, it’s controversial, we ask a lot of police officers,” the chief constable told UTV.

“They’re the only sort of mainstream service in the UK that routinely carries firearms, and we do recognise that people sometimes find it difficult to step forward from their communities to have to hide their occupation from their families, move away from where they’ve grown up.

“That’s why we need society itself, political leaders and other influencers to give us that wrap-around that policing is a viable and safe career."

The chief constable was speaking in the week when the PSNI marks its 20th anniversary.

A new recruitment campaign was also launched this week, however the latest figures show that old challenges around recruitment persist.

There are 7,006 officers in the PSNI and in the last year, three quarters of new recruits were from a Protestant background while 24% were Catholic.

And the numbers signing from the Catholic community have lapsed since 50:50 recruitment ended in 2011.

In the last year, policing in Northern Ireland has suffered from a real perception problem in a number of local communities.

Simon Byrne admits there is work to be done on several issues, but he says he needs the support of political and community leaders to make it work.

“I’ve written to all of the political leaders this week outlining the ambitions of our recruitment campaign I’ve also written to faith leaders,” the chief constable explained.

“In an ideal world it would be nice if we all spoke with one voice.”