Derry buses to be replaced with zero-emission fleet

Londonderry's entire Foyle Metro bus fleet is set to be replaced with zero-emission battery electric buses.

The infrastructure minister says 38 new electric buses will go into passenger service in 2023 as part of a £30m scheme.

Nichola Mallon made the announcement at the COP26 climate summit on Wednesday.

"These are the changes we need to see to help us tackle climate change and contribute to better health outcomes for all our population," she said, in a virtual address.

"I will continue to make positive steps to choose cleaner, greener travel."

The move will make Derry one of the first cities in the UK and Ireland to have a fully zero-emission bus fleet.

The minister said the investment will include 28 single deck and 10 double deck buses, supplied by local manufacturer Wrightbus.

"Their arrival will herald a new cleaner and greener era in transport for the city and will make a positive impact on the climate emergency and help enhance air quality," she added.

Chris Conway from Translink said over 100 zero-emission buses will be in passenger service by next spring, making up a third of the transport provider's Metro fleet.

“Today marks a further milestone in the journey to achieve our ambitious targets to make public transport carbon net zero by 2040 and go beyond to be climate positive by 2050," he said.

"We have been delighted to make this announcement at COP26 and showcase the actions we are taking to tackle the climate emergency and drive positive change for a healthier and more sustainable transport for future generations to come."