Tape placed over pensioner's eyes and wrists during Derry burglary

A woman aged in her 80s has been assaulted during a burglary at her home in Londonderry.

Police said a man put duct tape on her wrists and eyes during the incident in the Ballynasilloe Park area on Tuesday morning.

They said the woman managed to make her way out of the house and signal for help.

The man made off with a purse and handbag.

"This must have been a terrifying ordeal for this lady and we are following all lines of enquiry to identify the male involved," the PSNI said.

"While this sort of crime is uncommon we recognise the impact it will have on older residents in our community who are perhaps fearful.

“There are a number of initiatives which are really helpful, including the ‘No Cold Calling’, the ‘Nominated Neighbour’ scheme, QuickCheck, Neighbourhood Watch and ScamwiseNI Partnership and details of all of these can be found on our website."

The incident happened at around 11am and anyone with information has been asked to come forward.