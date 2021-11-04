'Not inevitable' emergency ward will close amid pressures - Swann

The health minister has insisted it is "not inevitable" that a hospital emergency department will have to close due to winter and Covid-19 pressures.

Robin Swann says staff are doing all they can to prevent such a scenario.

"What we'd ask is for the public to do their part as well in regards to how they access our medical facilities," he said.

"We've 'phone first' in place, out of hours doctors, so I would encourage people to take those avenues as well - so it's not inevitable.

"I don't want that to happen, the people working in our trusts don't want that to happen either, but I think it's right that we put out that precautionary message that is what could happen, but nobody wants it to get there.

"It's about really encouraging people to play their part - you do that by coming forward and getting your vaccines, flu vaccines, boosters as well.

"We're really asking people to help us at this time."

The minister was speaking as he opened the initial phase of the new £115m acute services block at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald on Thursday.

Medical, stroke, renal, gynaecology and care of the elderly wards will transfer to the new complex from the existing main ward block, which first opened its doors in 1962, on Saturday.

The hospital’s emergency department is to move to the new block in the spring of next year.

Mr Swann says the new building will house 213 beds across nine wards, providing "essential links" with both the recently constructed inpatient ward block and critical care complex, "enhancing patient flow and visitor access throughout the hospital site".

After touring the new block, he said: “Today marks another major achievement for the hospital and the South Eastern Trust.

"These facilities will provide patients with state of the art services befitting the 21st century."