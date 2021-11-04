Rise in child sex offences involving an online element

Child sexual abuse offences involving an online element have increased by over 80% in the last three years.

The PSNI recorded more than 308 offences last year, according to figures obtained by the NSPCC.

The charity is calling for an online safety strategy and action plan to be implemented.

“Children should be able to explore the online world safely but instead we are witnessing a dramatic and hugely troubling growth in the scale of online abuse," Natalie Whelehan from the NSPCC said.

"The increase in these figures is truly shocking and shows the need for urgent action to protect children.

“To respond to the size and complexity of the threat, the Government must put child protection front and centre of its response to tackling online abuse by funding and fully implementing the Online Safety Strategy and Action plan in Northern Ireland and working closely with the UK Government to ensure the Online Safety Bill is sufficiently robust enough to prevent children suffering online abuse.

“Child safety must be the yardstick against which the actions of our Government are judged and robust measures are needed now to keep children truly safe today and in the future."