Two boys arrested after west Belfast disorder

Two boys aged 12 and 15 have been arrested following public disorder in west Belfast.

Police were called to the Springfield Road and Lanark Way areas at around 5pm on Wednesday.

A protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol had been planned in the area.

"Disorder broke out involving both sides of the community and continued for several hours with items being burnt on the roads and missiles thrown at police officers and police vehicles," a spokesperson for the PSNI explained.

"It was extremely fortunate that there were no reports of injuries to members of the public and police officers, however, a number of police vehicles were damaged by masonry attacks."

Police said calm was restored to the area by around 10.30pm.

A 12-year-old and 15-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour and have since been released on bail as police enquiries continue.

Police said an evidence gathering operation was in place and investigations are underway to identify those involved in disorder.

A spokesperson continued: “The disgraceful scenes of disorder seen this evening put members of the public and the responding police officers in real danger and must be condemned by all.

"The totally unacceptable behaviour by those intent on trouble caused significant inconvenience to the local community and only served to heighten community tensions across the area.

"I would like to thank local community representatives and youth workers for their influence and assistance in preventing further disorder.

"I would appeal for those involved in disorder to consider the choices they make in coming out onto the streets to attack police, property and their own communities."