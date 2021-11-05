Play video

Video report by UTV reporter Judith Hill

A series of projects in Belfast are aiming to tear down taboos around breast cancer and mastectomy.

The MAC theatre is driving the campaign which has been in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The idea came about after survivor Naomi Connor viewed an animated short film which charts the psychological impact of breast cancer.

She wanted to build the confidence of women by being the main subject of a billboard campaign.

One in 10 women in Northern Ireland will get breast cancer during their lifetime.

For more information: