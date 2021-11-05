Branagh attends premiere of new film Belfast

Sir Kenneth Branagh has attended the Irish premiere of his latest film Belfast - at the opening of the 21st Belfast Film Festival in the Waterfront Hall.

The award-winning film is an homage to its writer and director's hometown.

"In a way, Belfast is a state of mind," Sir Kenneth told UTV at the red carpet event on Thursday evening.

"And what you take away with you, wherever you end up living, is that incredible imprint of memories that you have, particularly early on, about the sights and the sounds, relationships with family, and also with the humour of the place.

"Belfast has kept me cheerful in many places around the world!"

Belfast is a black and white, coming-of-age, comedy-drama which tells the story of one boy’s childhood amid the social and political tumult of the late 1960s in Northern Ireland.

The cast includes Dame Judy Dench as 'Granny' as well as Jamie Dornan as 'Pa', Caitriona Balfe as 'Ma' and Ciaran Hinds as 'Pop', as well as 10-year-old Jude Hill as 'Buddy'.

Jamie Dornan said: "I read a lot of stuff set here and I'm desperate to tell stories from here for the rest of my life and career, but they don't often come as neatly packaged as this with the kind of people behind it that this had."

The film will be released in UK and Irish cinemas on 21 January next year.