Car with Irish number plates set on fire on Shankill Road

An arson attack on a car in west Belfast is being treated as a hate crime.

The car, which had Republic of Ireland number plates, was set on fire on the Shankill Road in Belfast just after 1.30pm on Friday afternoon.

The fire service extinguished the blaze close to the Rangers supporters club however the car was gutted as a result of the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze."

They continued: “Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, which we are treating as a hate crime, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, and in particular anyone who may have any dash cam or other footage, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 892 of 05/11/21.”