'First face of UTV' reflects on career at Belfast film festival

Video report by UTV reporter Stewart Robson

Three local broadcasting icons, including UTV's first announcer, are coming together to look back on their careers at Belfast Film Festival.

Andy Crockart and Walter Love worked initially as studio managers in BBC Belfast while Adrienne Catherwood was the first announcer on Ulster Television's opening night in 1959.

She may be better known as Miss Adrienne, the much-loved presenter of the iconic 'Romper Room' on Ulster Television.

'Old Comrades from a By-Gone Era', presented by Northern Ireland Screen’s Digital Film Archive, aims to celebrate television in Northern Ireland over the past 60 years.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Ulster Museum on Saturday.