Lessons must be learnt from R116 coastguard tragedy, Taoiseach says

Lessons must be learnt from the tragic loss of life in the R116 helicopter crash, Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said.

A long-awaited report into the 2017 tragedy, published on Friday, found “serious and important weaknesses” in relation to safety procedures and navigation.

The report from the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) made 42 safety recommendations in light of the findings, which the Department of Transport said it “fully accepts”.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Martin said Government must act on those recommendations.

He said: “My sincerest sympathies and my thoughts are with the families of those who were bereaved.

“They went on a mission to help and to protect life and lost their lives in the course of duty.

“We have to take on board those recommendations. I think we have to study this report.

“It’s my understanding it is perhaps the most comprehensive accident report we’ve ever seen from the authority.

“I think we have to act on the recommendations. We have to learn lessons from this tragic loss of life.”

He added: “Anything we can do, we must do, as a Government and as a country, to make sure that the recommendations to improve and to ensure safety into the future are put in place.

“I will be talking to minister Eamon Ryan about this and other members of Government to make sure that we move on those recommendations.”

Rescue 116 crashed off Co Mayo at 12.46am on March 14 2017 with four crew on board, after it struck Blackrock Island, 12 miles off the coast.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, the commander of the flight, was pulled from the sea in the hours after the crash and never regained consciousness, while the body of Captain Mark Duffy, the co-pilot, was taken from the cockpit 12 days later by Navy divers.

The bodies of winchmen Paul Ormsby and Ciaran Smith were never recovered despite weeks of intensive seabed, surface and shore searches.

In a statement, Ms Fitzpatrick’s family said she and the other crew members had been “badly let down” by the lack of effective safety procedures.