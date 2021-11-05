Man aged in his 80s left shaken after burglary

A man aged in his 80s has been left shaken following a burglary at his home in Greyabbey.

Three men broke into the house in Cuan Gardens at around 10.30pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "The three men were described as being aged in their 20s and wearing black clothing with gloves.

"They made off with a sum of cash.

"While the victim was, thankfully, physically uninjured, he has been left shaken by what has happened and we are following all lines of enquiry to identify those involved."

Police have appealed for information.

"We recognise the impact that this sort of despicable crime will have on older residents in our community who are, perhaps, fearful," the spokesperson continued.

“There are a number of initiatives which are really helpful, including the ‘No Cold Calling’, the ‘Nominated Neighbour’ scheme, QuickCheck, Neighbourhood Watch and ScamwiseNI Partnership and details of all of these can be found on our website.

“I would appeal to anyone with who may have witnessed this incident to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101."