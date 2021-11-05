NISRA records 50 further Covid-19 deaths in weekly update

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificates of 50 people in Northern Ireland in the week up to 29 October.

The figure, published on Friday, was down by two from the previous week analysed by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

It brings the total number of deaths recorded by the agency up to 3,641.

NISRA's weekly statistics count all deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, whether or not Covid-19 was the primary underlying cause of death.

The agency says people aged 75 and over accounted for 74.2% of Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19 March last year and 29 October.

It says Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon and Mid-Ulster Local Government Districts have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths (12.4% and 8.2% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.4% and 6.6% respectively).

Meanwhile the agency says Ards & North Down and Fermanagh & Omagh both have "relatively low shares" of registered Covid-19 related deaths - they were 2.5 and 2.1 percentage points lower respectively than their share of all deaths.