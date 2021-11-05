Play video

By Eden Wilson

Meeting on Squinty Bridge which connects the COP26 climate conference bubble to the rest of Glasgow felt fitting.

Protesters from across the world have gathered there all week. Some meet in numbers, using megaphones and colourful costumes for their views on climate change to be heard.

Others sit cross-legged on the street, silently clutching their handmade signs while resting their eyes in the chilly November air.

Anna Kernaghan belongs to the former group.

The climate activist from Belfast is no stranger to a protest and her days of demonstrations are far from over as she plans to join large rallies across Glasgow on Friday and Saturday.

Everyone always says that the climate crisis is a problem for future generation ... but that future generation has come and it is us. Anna Kernaghan, climate activist

“And we’re the lucky ones," she says. "MAPA (Most Affected People and Areas) are experiencing the effects of the climate crisis right now today.

"They have floods, fires, droughts happening every single day.

"They’re dying from this, they have become climate refugees because of this and so we have a big responsibility in our position to do as much as we possibly can but they’re (Stormont) not even doing the bare minimum."

The 19-year-old believes Northern Ireland should be striving towards ‘actual zero’, not ‘net zero’.

A friend and ally of Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, Anna has been climate conscious since she was 13 years old.

Net zero means the amount of carbon emissions we give out must be equalled to what we remove from the atmosphere.

Actual zero means we don’t emit carbon at all.

Challenged on what this would mean for the farming industry in Northern Ireland, Anna said it would be worse for those working in agriculture in the future if we don’t act now.

“In the long run, with the climate crisis, it will be impossible to grow crops," she said.

"It will become harder and harder with increased rainfall and increased droughts, increased temperatures - so it is worth it to put the effort in now.

“The agriculture sector is the largest emitting sector for greenhouse gases in Northern Ireland, so it has the biggest responsibility and therefore Edwin Poots has a bigger responsibility."

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland without a Climate Change Act.

Currently two separate bills are passing through legislative stages in the Assembly, one calling for net zero by 2045, the other tabled by Environment Minister Edwin Poots setting a target of reducing our carbon emissions by 82% by mid-century - Northern Ireland’s minimum contribution to help the UK reach net zero.

Neither come close to what Anna wants to see.

Asked what she would do today if she were sitting in the seat of power, Anna said simply, “stopping emissions”.

Anna continued: “We don’t need to add extra actions. We don’t need fancy radical technologies and things that haven’t even been invented yet, we simply must stop emitting.”

Over 100,000 people are estimated to take part in a climate march in Glasgow on Saturday, with demonstrations staged in Belfast and across the UK.