Woman dies following crash in Ballymoney

A woman has died following a crash involving a car and a lorry in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.

It happened at around 2.50pm on Thursday on the Frosses Road.

Police said: "The female driver of the car sadly died at the scene as a result of her injuries. A male passenger of the car was taken to hospital following the incident."

The road was closed in both directions for a time but has reopened.

Police said they are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to contact them on 101.