NI campaigners call for net zero climate target at Belfast rally

Up to 3,000 people have taken part in a rally in Belfast as part of a global day of action to coincide with the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow. The demonstrators marched from Corn Market to City Hall on Saturday afternoon where there was music and a number of speakers addressed the crowds, including the Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl.

Young people held a banner demanding a net zero Climate Act for Northern Ireland at the front of the rally. One of those taking part was John Barry, Professor of Green Political Economy at Queen's University. “This is really important in terms of ordinary citizens expressing their views,” he explained.

“We have the big conference in Glasgow COP62, but a lot of people here today don’t have a vote but they do have a voice, the young people.

"That’s what I think is really heartening, our young people are rising up and I think we should take strength and energy from them, we really need climate action now, climate justice now, it is a climate emergency."

Belfast City Council, it declared a climate ecological emergency, the Assembly has declared one, but where’s the action? Professor John Barry

Prof Barry continued: "That’s what we’re demanding here today progressive, urgent action by the state to protect people, to instigate changes in how we make our food, how we transport ourselves, the energy we produce - everything has to change. It’s exciting but it’s going to require citizen action to hold our politicians' feet to the fire, otherwise as Greta Thunberg put it - it’s going to be ‘blah, blah, blah’.”

Professor John Barry pictured during Saturday's rally. Credit: Pacemaker

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland without a Climate Change Act.

Currently two separate bills are passing through legislative stages in the Assembly, one calling for net zero by 2045, the other tabled by Environment Minister Edwin Poots setting a target of reducing carbon emissions by 82% by mid-century - Northern Ireland’s minimum contribution to help the UK reach net zero.

Former Assembly member, now climate campaigner Daithí McKay said: “This is the only part of these islands that doesn’t have a Climate Change Act, it doesn’t have a net zero plan.

Stormont needs to deliver a net zero Climate Change Act as soon as possible and the people here are demanding it. Daithí McKay, Climate Coalition

The demonstrations come as world leaders have set out measures they are taking to tackle the climate emergency, but there is still more required to avoid more than 1.5°C of warming, beyond which the worst floods, droughts, storms and rising seas of climate change will be felt.

Young people take part in Saturday's climate rally in Belfast. Credit: Pacemaker

McKay from Climate Coalition added: “The pledges are good, but they are only going to take us to about one-point-eight degrees, so we need pledges and we need action, more importantly, to ensure that we stay below one-point-five degrees in the time ahead so a lot more needs to be done and I think the only way we’re going to deliver that is, if the politicians aren’t going to act then people have to take to the streets. “After COP26, there will still be a lot of work for campaigners to do to ensure those promises are delivered on but also that politicians go much further than those promises because one-point-eight degrees isn’t good enough."

Activist group Extinction Rebellion Northern Ireland issued a statement to coincide with Saturday’s rally, criticising Minister Poots' climate change bill as "weak". It also called for the Executive to ban Petroleum Licensing in Northern Ireland.