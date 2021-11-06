Police officer injured during further disorder in west Belfast

A police officer has been injured and six police vehicles damaged during further sporadic disorder in west Belfast.

Disorder broke out involving young people from both sides of the community on Friday night with items being burnt on the roads and missiles thrown, police said.

It follows disorder in the area on Wednesday night when a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol was planned.

Police are working with community representatives to continue to monitor the area.

A chief inspector urged people to take greater responsibility for messages posted on social media that seek to heighten community tensions and bring people out onto the streets.

Chief Inspector Fox said: “Regrettably, once again, as a result of public disorder in the Lanark and Springfield Road areas, a police officer has been injured and further damage has been caused to police vehicles.

“I would urge the young people who have been involved in this activity previously, and their parents, to seriously consider the impact of their actions on the local community, but also on their own futures. These actions have serious consequences. My message is simple, walk away and don’t get involved in any trouble.

“I want to thank local community representatives who worked with us to restore calm and minimise the impact on the local community. I would again reassure the local community that we maintain the capability and resource to deal with any further disturbances and address any community concerns. Neighbourhood officers will be out conducting high visibility patrols across the areas to prevent and detect crime.”