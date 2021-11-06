Six hurt in racist attack in Belfast city centre

Two men have been arrested after a number of assaults in the Bradbury Place area of Belfast city centre.

Officers arrested the pair, both aged 24, on suspicion of six counts of common assault after they were reportedly involved in an altercation with a group of people in the area at around 1.30am on Saturday morning.

Six males sustained facial injuries as a result of the incident which is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime.

Both men remain in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 161 06/11/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.