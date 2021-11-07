'Aerosol can with exploded fireworks' found during Derry alert

Police have said an 'aerosol can with exploded fireworks' was the suspicious object behind a security alert in the Clon Elagh area of Londonderry.

Homes had to be evacuated on Sunday while the scene was attended by police and army bomb experts. A loud bang heard in the area at around 4.30am prompted the investigation.

Police say the object has been taken away for further examination and local residents have been permitted to return to their homes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 638 07/11/21.