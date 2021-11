A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a car in Newry on Saturday night.

The incident happened at around 11.20pm on the Dublin Road.

Police said the road has reopened on Sunday afternoon.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who captured dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact officers at Ardmore on 101 quoting reference number 1976 06/11/21.