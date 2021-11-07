Woman dies in two-vehicle road crash in Co Fermanagh

A woman has died in a two-vehicle road crash in Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

The crash occurred on the Boa Island Road shortly before 4pm on Saturday.

Police remain at the scene on Sunday morning conducting enquiries. The road remains closed.

They have asked anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage captured in the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1070 06/11/21.