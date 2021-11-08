Man taken to hospital after shooting in Antrim

A man has been shot in the chest in Antrim. The incident happened at a house in Greenpark Drive in the town on Sunday night. The man sustained a gunshot wound to his chest after a shot was fired through the front door of the house. The man has been taken to hospital for treatment. Police did not provide details on his condition. Officers received a report of the shooting around 10.30pm and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.