Number of bus services to be suspended or diverted following attacks on vehicles

A number of bus services in Belfast are to be suspended or diverted following recent attacks on vehicles, Translink has announced.

Two buses have been hijacked and burnt in loyalist areas in the past week amid tensions surrounding opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Translink management held a meeting with union representatives on Monday and announced the changes to its Metro routes.

Six routes will be suspended from 6.30pm on Monday, while another seven will operate with diversions.

Ulsterbus services will operate as scheduled with some localised adjustments and Glider services will operate with some diversions in east Belfast.

Rail services are not affected.

Ian Campbell, Translink director of service operations, said: "The safety of our passengers and employees is paramount and our highest concern.

"Our staff want to provide essential public transport to keep society connected. But this attack on our people and services is simply unacceptable.

"We are very mindful of everyone's safety and understand the level of concern expressed by our staff and their families.

"We will work closely with the PSNI, the local community, our unions and all stakeholders as we monitor this difficult situation.

"Our plans will always put safety first as we work towards reinstating essential public transport for those who rely on us."