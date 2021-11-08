PUP says 'no basis' for unionists to continue to support Good Friday Agreement

The Progressive Unionist Party, which is politically aligned to the paramilitary Ulster Volunteer Force, has said there is "no basis" for unionists to continue to support Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement. The PUP said the consent principle, which is central to the 1998 accord, has been undermined by Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol. Aside from the protocol, party leader Billy Hutchinson said the peace process flowing from the agreement had not faithfully observed the text of the accord and had instead led to an incremental weakening of the Union by delivering repeated concessions to nationalists. The principle of consent means there can be no change to Northern Ireland's constitutional status without the backing of a majority of people in the region. Loyalists angry at the Brexit protocol claim the imposition of economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland has changed the region's constitutional position within the UK. The support of the PUP and other loyalist representatives was crucial in concluding the Good Friday/Belfast agreement deal that largely ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland. Mr Hutchinson said the principle of consent had been exposed as "little more than a deceptive snare". "It is my view that if, as is currently the case, the constitutional guarantee is not as was promised to the unionist community, then there is no basis for unionist support for the Belfast Agreement," he said. Mr Hutchinson insisted the PUP remained "firm and dedicated" supporters of peace in Northern Ireland. The PUP has limited electoral strength in Northern Ireland. The party has no MLAs at Stormont and three local councillors out of a total of 462 council seats in the region. Leader Billy Hutchinson said the principle of consent in "practice has failed to protect the substance of the Union" and instead has led to its "incremental weakening". He said the protocol is a "real and present threat to the substance of the Union". He said the "peace process" was not based on a faithful reading of the 1998 accord and rather a vaguer concept of the "spirit" of the agreement - a spirit he claimed had only delivered concessions to nationalists. "If the 'process', as it seems, is little more than a vehicle to incrementally dismantle the Union we cherish, then the Progressive Unionist Party will be champions of peace, but firm opponents of the process," he said. He added: "The core basis that I have set out for the Progressive Unionist Party's support for the Belfast Agreement, namely that the principle of consent secured the Union, which means the Union in substance can no longer be said to apply in any meaningful way. "It follows therefore that it would be to perpetuate an act of intellectual deceit upon our party members, and the unionist and loyalist people whom we represent, if I as party leader did not honestly and forthrightly call attention to this most serious of issues."