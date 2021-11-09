Five police officers have been injured after a car was allegedly driven at a policeman responding to an incident in Carnlough in County Antrim.

Police are calling it a ‘deliberate’ incident, and say one arrest has been made.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) allege a car was driven at an officer, who was on foot, in the County Antrim village in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm, drink-driving and dangerous driving, the PSNI's statement added.

The Police Federation of Northern Ireland (PFNI) has labelled it a ‘disgraceful’ incident.

A PSNI statement said officers were responding to an unrelated incident in the Bridge Street area of the village just before 2am when a car was 'driven at a constable' on foot.

The force added: "The car, a BMW, then collided with a police vehicle, before reversing into a second police vehicle, which had been positioned to block the BMW in."

PSNI Inspector Bryan said the officer who had been on foot sustained injuries to his hand and arm and was left "shaken" by the incident.

Four officers in the other two vehicles also sustained minor injuries.

Significant damage was also caused to both police cars and the BMW, police added.

Insp Bryan said:"This was a deliberate act directed at our officers who were on duty, working to keep people safe.

"We have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, driving with excess alcohol and dangerous driving."

The man remains in police custody, he added.