Pharmaceutical company Almac to create 1,000 NI jobs

Over one thousand Northern Irish jobs have been announced by the pharmaceutical company Almac.It is part of a new announcement by the company which will see 1,800 jobs become available worldwide.

These new jobs include operational, supervisory and managerial roles, with positions for both graduates and experienced candidates. Positions are available immediately across 120 different job roles at sites in Craigavon, Belfast, Londonderry, Dundalk, Athlone, Charnwood and Edinburgh.The company's global headquarters is in Craigavon in County Armagh.

The pharmaceutical giant, which marked 50 years in business in 2018, is involved in the development, manufacturing, testing and distribution of essential medicines to vulnerable patients across the globe. Over the past 18 months, Almac has been instrumental in providing support to over 140 separate crucial research projects for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments through a range of service areas.

The group reported over £600m turnover for the last financial year. Alan Armstrong, Almac Group CEO, commented: "Almac's mission is to "advance human health" and we are proud to be supporting so many global clients as they develop their life-saving treatment for patients in need. He continued "As demand for our services steadily increases, our aim is to continue to grow our global team by actively recruiting 1,800 new individuals across a wide variety of diverse and exciting areas. Over 1,000 of these positions will be based in Northern Ireland and come with a range of benefits including flexible working, competitive salary and an annual bonus. Crucially this offers individuals the chance to help us continue our provision of solutions whilst making a real and positive contribution to health right across the world."