Shotgun blast fired at front door of home in east Belfast

Police are investigating a report of a shot being fired at a family home in east Belfast. A single shot, described by police as being from a shotgun, was fired at the front door of a house in the Tower Court area. Four people were inside the property at the time, including a man and woman aged in their 40s and two children, aged five and 10. "Damage was caused to the front door of the property, with no reports of any injuries," a PSNI spokesperson said. "Inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and police would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 2210 08/11/21.