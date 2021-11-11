Placing of poster next to cenotaph being treated as a hate crime

The placing of a poster onto a lamppost next to a war cenotaph in Enniskillen is being treated as a hate crime.

Police say a number of posters were erected around the Co Fermanagh town on Wednesday night.

They depict a number of British flags and slogans including 'murder', 'occupation' and 'inequality'. The poster at the cenotaph is headed with the title, 'Robert Emmett Society 1916'.

Thursday marks Armistice Day and 103 years since the end of World War One with respects being paid across the UK.

The PSNI says "due to the sensitivities around Armistice Day" the poster was removed.

In a tweet, DUP MLA Deborah Erskine said: "Disgraceful that a republican poster was placed on Enniskillen war memorial tonight. For an organisation to erect these posters ahead of the acts of remembrance takes a special kind of twisted nature. They should front up & explain their need to be so insensitive and offensive."

12 people died when the IRA planted a bomb at the cenotaph in 1987, shortly before 11am.

Ulster Unionist MLA, Rosemary Barton said the erection of the posters was "timed to cause maximum hurt and offence."

“In this Armistice Day week and the 34th Anniversary of the IRA’s Massacre at Enniskillen, the erecting of a number of these vile posters in the town - including at the War Memorial - is nothing but a hideous attempt to stoke up tensions once again in the area and people are indeed both disgusted and outraged.

“The Enniskillen Cenotaph is a place to remember those who lost their lives in both World Wars regardless of creed or colour, and it is also where people lost their lives in the IRA’s Enniskillen Bomb in 1987.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP says his party condemns the actions of those behind the move.

In a tweet, he said it was 'disgraceful and disgusting'.

In a statement a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police in Fermanagh are aware of a number of posters being erected in the Enniskillen area yesterday evening, (Wednesday 10 November), including one at the at the Cenotaph.

"This is being treated as a hate incident and an investigation is underway."