Four arrested in connection with hijacking and burning of bus in Newtownards

Four men have been arrested in connection with the hijacking and burning of a bus in Newtownards.

Police say the suspects are 36, 41, 48 and 55 and are currently being questioned by detectives.

The Translink bus was hijacked and set alight in the Abbot Drive area of the Co Down town in the early hours of 1 November.

In another development, the PSNI says it believes the attack was carried out by a 'local faction' of the UVF.

Searches have also been carried out in the Newtownards and Bangor areas.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Saunders said: “We assess that this incident was carried out by members of a local faction of the UVF.

"Our investigation into this disturbing incident continues alongside an investigation into the more recent hijacking and destruction of a bus in Newtownabbey on Sunday 7th November 2021.

"Both of these violent and destructive attacks have had an impact on those people who were directly involved in the incidents and also the wider community.

"I appeal to anyone with information about either incident, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage which they think may help our investigation, to contact detectives on 101.

"Our visible neighbourhood policing presence will continue in key areas."