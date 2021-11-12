Ireland get all-clear to face All Blacks after Covid false alarm

Ireland's players have been given the all-clear to face New Zealand after a "potential positive case" of coronavirus proved to be a false alarm.

Andy Farrell's entire squad and management team underwent additional PCR testing on Friday following the news that one player had returned a positive result.

Irish rugby has said they were immediately isolated from the rest of the group and proceeded to carry out tests on the entire squad and management on Friday.

The player who produced a positive test subsequently had two PCR tests at two separate labs, returning negative results on both.

Testing on the others also produced no positive Covid results. The player and the identified close contact have been cleared by public health and the tournament organisers to take their places in the match day squad.

Ireland will therefore stick with the 23-man squad announced by head coach Farrell on Thursday.