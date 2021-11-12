Man blindfolded and assaulted during aggravated burglary in Newtownabbey

A man has sustained injuries during an assault at a house in Newtownabbey.

Police say several men entered the property in Ravelston Drive at around 10pm on Thursday night, forcing a mother, aged 36, and her nine-year-old daughter into an upstairs room.

The intruders then waited for a 26-year-old man to return home.

Detectives say when the victim returned home he was tied up, blindfolded and assaulted during a 'sustained' attack with a gun also brandished.

Enquiries are ongoing and Detective Inspector Lenaghan is appealing for the public's assistance."We are particularly keen to receive information on any sightings of a white Audi A6 or a dark-coloured BMW in the wider Newtownabbey area between 5pm and 10pm last night," he said."Also if you were in the area and noticed anything suspicious or if you have any CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage, you can contact detectives in Newtownabbey on 101 quoting reference 1914 11/11/21."