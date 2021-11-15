Four men and a woman arrested by police investigating North Antrim UDA

Four men and a woman have been arrested by officers PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Taskforce investigating the North Antrim UDA.

The men aged 38, 43, 47 and 50, and the woman, aged 52, were arrested in the Ballymoney, Limavady and Coleraine areas.

Detective Chief Inspector Brennan from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force said: “Today’s arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of those who we suspect have been engaged in a range of violent incidents including multiple shootings, assaults and incidents involving the use of explosive materials, which had the potential to cause loss of life. “Those people who are involved in this type of dangerous and life-threatening criminality, where they are using weapons or unstable explosive items in often heavily populated residential areas, put entire communities at risk.

These individuals will remain a priority for the Paramilitary Crime Task Force due to the violent human rights abuses they carry out on members of their local communities. Detective Chief Inspector Brennan

“We will continue to work with our partners and communities across North Antrim to relentlessly tackle the scourge of criminals who use the threat of violence in an attempt to coercively take control of people’s lives. Together we can tackle this. “I know that communities want to live in peace without the threat of being innocently caught up in the activities of violent criminals. I would encourage anyone with information that could assist in our efforts to contact us on the non-emergency number 101.”