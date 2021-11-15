Over 1.3 million Spend Local cards dispatched in Northern Ireland

Over 1.3 million Spend Local cards have been dispatched with over 1 million of them activated and in use.

More than £50M has now been spent as part of the scheme in retail, hospitality and the service and trade sector. “These are remarkable figures but we are now entering a vital stage in the High Street Scheme," said the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons.

"Cards have now been dispatched to over 1.3 million people. It is vital that these cards are all activated and used. “I have consistently encouraged all card holders to use their Spend Local cards to support businesses in their local area that have been impacted by the pandemic.

"I have been hugely encouraged by how the people of Northern Ireland have embraced this message. It is important that this continues. “With one month to go before the scheme closes on 14 December, my message to anyone who has received, but is yet to use, their Spend Local card is: spend it now. It is so important that we support those businesses that were impacted by restrictions or suffered from the reduced footfall during the pandemic.” The Minister went on to say that, in order to maximise the benefits to businesses, all cardholders should use the card to its maximum effect by spending the full £100 on the card. He said: “For anyone who has some balance left on their card, no matter how small, I urge you to use every penny and spend it locally.

"And if you also want to spend a little of your own money in your local shop as well to make a bigger purchase, then all the better. Maximise the Spend Local card because every penny spent on our high streets will help.” The Minister emphasised once again that the objective of the High Street Scheme is to stimulate recovery in our local businesses by encouraging increased spending in bricks and mortar shops rather than online. He concluded: “By now, our retail, hospitality and service sectors are starting to feel the benefit of this campaign. As more and more people receive their Spend Local cards daily, I would urge them to activate it as soon as they get it and then spend it now, spend it all and of course, spend it local.”