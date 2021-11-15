Swann calls for phased introduction of mandatory vaccine passports

The health minister has called for the phased introduction of mandatory vaccine passports in Northern Ireland.

Robin Swann says he will be seeking Executive support for the proposal when ministers next meet on Wednesday.

"I think that's the conversation that we'll be having at the Executive on Wednesday in regards to the timing of the introduction of those regulations, but also the phasing in of what settings we should now consider as well," said the minister.

"Our view as a Department of Health is that we should be using all the tools that are in our options to use."

Robin Swann said he would like to see the passports being rolled out when the regulations were in place - a process he said would take around three weeks.