Civil Servants set to benefit from the Living Wage uplift

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has announced that the Executive has secured accreditation as a Living Wage Employer.

The accreditation means that the Executive will be committed to paying civil servants at least the Real Living Wage. The current legal minimum wage is £8.91. However The Living Wage Foundation calculated and then announced yesterday, that a new higher wage of £9.90 is needed for a reasonable standard of living for a full time worker and their family. At a public event, Minister Murphy addressed a number of organisations in support of this change and said: “Many people in poverty are in work so if we want to tackle poverty we have to tackle low pay.

"Accreditation means the Executive is committed to paying civil servants at least the Living Wage.

"This commitment will also apply to new contracts for people who work in civil service buildings which will impact on staff providing security, catering, and cleaning services.” The Minister went on further to say:

"Each year government spends around £3bn buying goods, services, and construction work from the private sector. It’s important this spending power is used for the good of society.

"Therefore, from June next year any company delivering services for government will have to pay staff working on that contract the Living Wage. This is transformative and will benefit thousands of workers in the private sector.” Graham Griffiths, Assistant Director at the Living Wage Foundation has welcomed the government’s commitment to the Living Wage.

“We’re delighted the Northern Ireland Executive has joined the movement of over 9,000 Living Wage employers across the UK, who voluntarily commit to go further than the government minimum to make sure all their staff earn enough to live on," he said. He went on to say, “In the midst of such turbulent times, it’s great to see the Executive leading the way in responsible pay, setting a great example to follow for all here.

"Through their accreditation, the Northern Ireland Executive has recognised that paying the real Living Wage is the mark of a responsible employer, and that everyone needs a wage that meets their everyday needs” It is estimated that around 340 civil servants will benefit from the Living Wage Lift.