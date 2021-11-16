Scottish earthquake felt in Ballycastle, Co Antrim

Residents in Ballycastle were shook by earthquake tremors on Tuesday morning.

Whilst tremors were reported in Co Antrim, the epicentre of the quake was actually in Lochgilphead in Western Scotland where it hit a magnitude of 3.1.

Quakes measuring above 2.5 on the Richter Scale can be felt, however they cause very minor damage.

Data from the British Geological Survey shows that between 200 and 300 earthquakes are detected in the UK every year with tremors of magnitudes between 3.0 and 3.9.

Over 30 people, including those from Edinburgh and Ballycastle, logged in to report the incident with The United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Police Scotland said they "received a report of a possible explosion and the ground shaking" in the village of Tarbert at around 2am.

A spokeswoman added: "Following inquiries it was confirmed an earthquake had taken place in the Lochilphead area.

"There are no reports of any damage to properties or utilities."