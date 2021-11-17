Play video

Video report by UTV correspondent Gareth WIlkinson

The festive season has arrived early on one street in Londonderry.

Residents have come together to light up all 23 houses on Racecourse Road.

The tradition was only born last year when residents decided to put lights up during the lockdown and thousands came to admire them.

Now, however, the display is helping others as donations are going to the Foyle Hospice and addiction charity Hurt.