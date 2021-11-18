EU should not interpret 'reasonable tone' as softening approach, says Frost

Brexit minister Lord Frost has warned Brussels should not interpret his "reasonable tone" in talks to imply any softening of the UK's position in a row over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.

Challenged in Parliament over the percentage chance of success in the negotiations with the EU by Christmas, the Cabinet minister said "somewhere between zero and a hundred", as he declined to be drawn on giving a figure.

He also insisted he would not recommend any agreement that he did not believe safeguarded stability in Northern Ireland.

Triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol - which would effectively suspend parts of the arrangements - is still "very much on the table" and its safeguards were legitimate, he said.

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson said it would be 'perfectly legitimate' to trigger Article 16.

The EU has warned the move would have "serious consequences" for the region and Brussels' relationship with the UK.

Lord Frost made his comments in his regular question time in the House of Lords as discussions continued with the bloc to resolve the dispute.

The protocol has seen additional checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain as the region effectively remains within the single market to avoid a hard border on the island.

Unionists argue it damages ties between Northern Ireland and Great Britain by placing a frontier in the Irish Sea.

Tackled at Westminster, over whether he was softening his negotiating stance with the bloc, Lord Frost said: "No. We are trying to reach agreement. That has always been our position. I would suggest our friends in the EU don't interpret the reasonable tone that I usually use in my discussions with them as implying any softening in the substantive position."

Labour frontbencher Baroness Chapman of Darlington called on the minister to give his "percentage assessment of success" by Christmas.

Responding, Lord Frost said: "I think it's somewhere between zero and a hundred to be honest. I don't think it helps to put specific numbers on these sort of things."

Earlier, Lord Frost told peers: "Whatever messages to the contrary the EU think they have heard or read, our position has not changed.

"We would prefer to reach a negotiated agreement if we can. That is the best way forward for the stability and the prosperity of Northern Ireland.

"But I want to be clear, I would not recommend any outcome from the negotiations that I did not believe safeguarded political, economic or social stability in Northern Ireland.

"In such circumstances, we would obviously need to provide the necessary safeguards using Article 16 and those safeguards are very much on the table and they are a legitimate provision in the protocol."

Accusing the minister of equivocation, Labour peer and Brexit critic Lord Foulkes of Cumnock said: "Would he be surprised if he is increasingly known here and in Northern Ireland as The Grand Old Duke of York?"

It was a reference to the nursery rhyme character who marches his men to the top of the hill only to march them down again.

Lord Frost said: "I don't think what I have just said can be described as equivocating. I am trying to make my position 100% clear on these negotiations and Article 16 and it has not changed.

"If we can find a negotiated solution that is better. If we can't find one then the safeguards are legitimate."

He added: "I think it is good to negotiate calmly and find the best possible agreements between two parties. I think that applies to both sides and I would urge the EU also not to overplay the significance of the use of Article 16 as they perhaps have over the last couple of weeks.

"It is a legitimate provision within a protocol which we are discussing and as such can be used if the situation arises."