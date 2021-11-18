Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister has been targeted with a torrent of “vile misogynistic” abuse on social media after voting to introduce Covid passports.

Naomi Long and Health Minister Robin Swann were the focus of Twitter criticism on Wednesday evening just hours after the Stormont Executive agreed to plans to roll out mandatory certification.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis was among political leaders who expressed solidarity with Ms Long, as supporters condemned a stream of online posts singling her out.

“The vile misogynistic abuse that has been directed towards her since yesterday’s vote is disgusting and has no place in this echo chamber or outside of it,” he tweeted.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said the abuse directed at Ms Long and Mr Swann was “utterly disgraceful”.

“You can have a point of view, that’s fair, but you’ve no right to abuse anyone on here or anywhere else. #StopTheAbuse,” he tweeted.

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard also tweeted in Long's support, branding her critics launching a Twitter pile-on "cowardly weasels."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood urged social media companies “to stop allowing thugs to turn their platforms into cess pits”.

Ms Long’s husband Michael, a councillor in Belfast, thanked all those who had expressed support.

“Social media is a sewer and full of non-entities seeking attention. Thanks to many people who have expressed support from across the spectrum for Naomi tonight,” he tweeted.

The Executive was divided over mandatory vaccine passports, with the DUP voting against them.

The other four Executive parties backed a proposal from Mr Swann that will see legal enforcement of certification entry requirements for nightclubs, bars, restaurants and a range of other settings from December 13, following a grace period.

