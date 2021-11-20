Ciara Griffin ends Ireland career with two tries in comeback win over Japan

Ciara Griffin marked her final international appearance by leading Ireland to an improbable comeback win over Japan in Dublin.

Ireland had Hannah O'Connor sent off in the 37th minute for a high tackle and trailed 12-3 at half-time after fine tries from Mana Futura and Seina Saito.

But Griffin, who is retiring to pursue her career outside rugby, reduced the deficit four minutes after the break then added her second after 55 minutes, which was converted by Enya Breen.

Breen, who had also kicked Ireland's only first-half points, could afford to miss a 70th-minute penalty as Ireland held on for a 15-12 victory.