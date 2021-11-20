Man robbed at knifepoint in south Belfast attack

A man has been robbed at knifepoint after two suspects got into his car in south Belfast.

The 24-year-old's mobile phone was stolen during the attack just before 1:10am on Sunday in the Raby Street area, just off the Ormeau Road.

Police say a woman rapped on the driver's window before two other men approached the car. One of them got into the front seat of the vehicle, armed with a knife, while the other got into the rear seat.

The victim escaped towards Ormeau Park where police say he was assisted by members of the public.

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: "The male who got into the front of the victim's car is described as being aged in his forties with short dark hair and was wearing a t-shirt and shorts. The woman outside the vehicle is described as being aged in her mid to late thirties with dark hair in a ponytail.

"Thankfully, the victim was physically uninjured, however, this was a very distressing incident.

"We are appealing to anyone with information, who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam or other footage to contact police on 101 quoting reference 106 of 20/11/21."