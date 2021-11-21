Bird keepers urged to protect flocks as avian flu cases confirmed in Republic

Bird keepers in Northern Ireland are being urged to 'take all possible measures' to protect their flocks after the first cases of H5N1 Avian flu was confirmed in the Republic.

The cases were confirmed in a commercial flock in Co Monaghan.

Agriculture minister Edwin Poots and the Chief Veterinary Officer made the appeal on Sunday.

H5N1 has already been confirmed in more than 100 birds in Great Britain.

Edwin Poots says he believes the disease is now present in Northern Ireland but no cases have yet been confirmed.

Agriculture minister Edwin Poots MLA. Credit: PA

"While there have been no confirmed cases in Northern Ireland during this current outbreak my officials have thoroughly investigated and negated six suspect cases.

"It is therefore imperative that the poultry industry, and indeed all bird keepers in Northern Ireland, take all possible measures to ensure our national flock is protected from this dreadful disease."

A decision was taken on 17 November to introduce an Avian Influenza Protection Zone (AIPZ) across Northern Ireland.

That decision places a legal requirement on all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures.

Mr Poots added: "The recent positive findings of H5N1 across Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland would suggest that the disease is already present in Northern Ireland and it is of paramount importance that all bird keepers take appropriate action to review and enhance their biosecurity measures to protect their birds from this highly infectious disease."

The UK Health Security Agency says the risk to public health is very low.