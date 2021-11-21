Three charged over south Belfast robbery

Three people have been charged following a robbery in south Belfast in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Two men, aged 36 and 41, have also been charged with criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

It follows an incident on Raby Street, just off the Ormeau Road where a 24-year-old man fled his car.

The men are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrate's Court on Monday.The woman, who's 35, is due to appear in court on 17 December.

PSNI detectives appealed for witnesses to come forward.