Donations stolen from church while service was taking place

A number of donations were stolen from a church while a service was taking place, the PSNI has said.

Police in Lisburn are appealing for witnesses following the report of the burglary in Market Square South on Sunday November 22.Inspector Moore said: “It was reported that sometime between 11am and 12.15pm entry was gained to the church and a number of envelopes containing donations of cash and cheques had been taken.“This occurred while a church service was taking place. The fire escape was left open by the suspect on their exit.“We are appealing for anyone with information or who may have noticed any suspicious activity to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 946 21/11/21.”A police spokesperson added: "Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."